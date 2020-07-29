Which Richard Feynman Book Should You Read First?

Chances are, if you are not in the field of science, or if you don’t work at a bookstore or library, you might not be familiar with the works of Richard Feynman. Feynman was a rock star in his field, an American theoretical physicist known for his work in the path integral formulation of quantum mechanics, the theory of quantum electrodynamics, and the physics of the superfluidity of supercooled liquid helium, and more. He even developed a widely used pictorial representation scheme for the mathematical expressions explaining subatomic particles, which later became known as Feynman diagrams. For his contributions to science, he was awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1965.

Feynman also worked on the development of the atomic bomb, and was a member of the panel that investigated the Space Shuttle Challenger disaster. He has been credited with pioneering the field of quantum computing and introducing the concept of nanotechnology. He led quite an amazing life!

Now, if you are not a theoretical physicist, quantum electrodynamics, the physics of the superfluidity, and those other things I just talked about probably sound pretty confusing to you. I know that I couldn’t explain them! But that’s why Feynman was a rock star: he took his brilliant work and broke it down into layman’s terms in several books that everyone can enjoy.

With such an amazing career, Feynman had a lot of knowledge to share with the world. And whether you’re a theoretical physicist, a student, or just curious about Feynman and his work, these Richard Feynman books will give you a broad overview of the man and his work.

Six Easy Pieces Want to learn about physics? Then you should learn them from the Michael Jordan of physics! The easy-to-understand information given in this book is taken from a series of lectures Feynman gave at the California Institute of Technology. He discusses atoms, basic physics, energy, gravitation, quantum mechanics, and the relationship of physics to other topics without making them convoluted or using unnecessarily big words. It's perfect for beginners! Trade Paperback Arrow Icon ebook Buy Book Arrow Icon Amazon

Barnes & Noble

Books-A-Million

Indiebound

Bookshop

Hudson Booksellers

Powell's

Target

Walmart

Liberty Hardy is a Book Riot senior contributing editor and velocireader in the great state of Maine, where she reads 500-600 books a year and lives with her three cats, who hate to read.

*Source: Wikipedia