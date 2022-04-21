Basic Books Earth Day Reading List

By Meghan .Brophy

Celebrate Earth Day with this inspiring list of must-reads. 🌎

 

What We Owe the Future

by William MacAskill

An Oxford philosopher makes the case for “longtermism” — that positively influencing the long-term future is a key moral priority of our time.

“This book will change your sense of how grand the sweep of human history could be, where you fit into it, and how much you could do to change it for the better. It's as simple, and as ambitious, as that.”—Ezra Klein

Hurricane Lizards and Plastic Squid

by Thor Hanson

A beloved natural historian explores how climate change is driving evolution.

“Hanson is an affable guide and storyteller, with a knack for analogy, a sense of humor and the natural curiosity of a scientist.”—Jonathan BalcombeThe New York Times

The Hydrogen Revolution

by Marco Alverà

An energy expert shows why hydrogen can fight climate change and become the fuel of the future.

“As pressure to tackle climate change grows, so has the idea that hydrogen will play a central role in a cleaner global energy system . . . [This] lively book is an engaging guide to a fuel that could go mainstream faster than expected.”—Pilita ClarkFinancial Times

In Search of the Canary Tree

by Lauren E. Oakes

The award-winning and surprisingly hopeful story of one woman’s search for resiliency in a warming world.

"This tale weaves together strands of science, human struggles, philosophy and the quest for a life of meaning and resilience in the face of climate change."—Society of Environmental Journalists award citation

Jungle

by Patrick Roberts

From the age of dinosaurs to the first human cities, a groundbreaking new history of the planet that tropical forests made.

“Remarkable… a powerful, comprehensive narrative of the origin and plight of tropical landscapes and the people who call them home.”—Science

The Glitter in the Green

by Jon Dunn

An acclaimed natural history writer follows the trail of the remarkable hummingbird all over the world.

“Exceedingly well-researched and packed with fascinating lore, it should appeal to avid birders and general readers alike.”—Wall Street Journal

A Natural History of the Future

by Rob Dunn

A leading ecologist argues that if humankind is to survive on a fragile planet, we must understand and obey its iron laws.

“An arresting vision of this relentless natural world.”New York Times Book Review

Back to Earth

by Nicole Stott

Inspired by insights gained in spaceflight, a NASA astronaut offers key lessons to empower Earthbound readers to fight climate change.

“A must read for anyone who cares about this planet—which should be all of us.”Astronaut Scott Kelly, New York Times-bestselling author of Endurance

Elderflora

by Jared Farmer

The epic story of the planet’s oldest trees and the making of the modern world.

 

Buzz

by Thor Hanson

As seen on PBS’s American Spring LIVE, the award-winning author of The Triumph of Seeds and Feathers presents a natural and cultural history of bees: the buzzing wee beasties that make the world go round.

“Vividly zinging...[Hanson] zips and waggles through fascinating journeys to meet fellow bee obsessives.”—New York Times Book Review