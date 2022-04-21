Basic Books Earth Day Reading List
Celebrate Earth Day with this inspiring list of must-reads. 🌎
What We Owe the Future
by William MacAskill
An Oxford philosopher makes the case for “longtermism” — that positively influencing the long-term future is a key moral priority of our time.
“This book will change your sense of how grand the sweep of human history could be, where you fit into it, and how much you could do to change it for the better. It's as simple, and as ambitious, as that.”—Ezra Klein
Hurricane Lizards and Plastic Squid
by Thor Hanson
A beloved natural historian explores how climate change is driving evolution.
“Hanson is an affable guide and storyteller, with a knack for analogy, a sense of humor and the natural curiosity of a scientist.”—Jonathan Balcombe, The New York Times
The Hydrogen Revolution
by Marco Alverà
An energy expert shows why hydrogen can fight climate change and become the fuel of the future.
“As pressure to tackle climate change grows, so has the idea that hydrogen will play a central role in a cleaner global energy system . . . [This] lively book is an engaging guide to a fuel that could go mainstream faster than expected.”—Pilita Clark, Financial Times
In Search of the Canary Tree
by Lauren E. Oakes
The award-winning and surprisingly hopeful story of one woman’s search for resiliency in a warming world.
"This tale weaves together strands of science, human struggles, philosophy and the quest for a life of meaning and resilience in the face of climate change."—Society of Environmental Journalists award citation
Jungle
by Patrick Roberts
From the age of dinosaurs to the first human cities, a groundbreaking new history of the planet that tropical forests made.
“Remarkable… a powerful, comprehensive narrative of the origin and plight of tropical landscapes and the people who call them home.”—Science
The Glitter in the Green
by Jon Dunn
An acclaimed natural history writer follows the trail of the remarkable hummingbird all over the world.
“Exceedingly well-researched and packed with fascinating lore, it should appeal to avid birders and general readers alike.”—Wall Street Journal
A Natural History of the Future
by Rob Dunn
A leading ecologist argues that if humankind is to survive on a fragile planet, we must understand and obey its iron laws.
“An arresting vision of this relentless natural world.”—New York Times Book Review
Back to Earth
by Nicole Stott
Inspired by insights gained in spaceflight, a NASA astronaut offers key lessons to empower Earthbound readers to fight climate change.
“A must read for anyone who cares about this planet—which should be all of us.”—Astronaut Scott Kelly, New York Times-bestselling author of Endurance
Elderflora
by Jared Farmer
The epic story of the planet’s oldest trees and the making of the modern world.
Buzz
by Thor Hanson
As seen on PBS’s American Spring LIVE, the award-winning author of The Triumph of Seeds and Feathers presents a natural and cultural history of bees: the buzzing wee beasties that make the world go round.
“Vividly zinging...[Hanson] zips and waggles through fascinating journeys to meet fellow bee obsessives.”—New York Times Book Review