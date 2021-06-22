Basic Books Fall 2021 Preview
For the Politics Lover
To Make Men Free
by Heather Cox Richardson
“The most comprehensive account of the GOP and its competing impulses” (Los Angeles Times), now updated to cover the Trump presidency and its aftermath.
“A readable and provocative account of the many paths that Republicans have taken to their current state of confusion.”—New York Times Book Review
James Madison
by Jay Cost
An intellectual biography of James Madison, arguing that he invented American politics as we know it .
Whereas other founders split their time between politics and other vocations, Madison dedicated himself singularly to the work of politics and ultimately developed it into a distinctly American idiom.
The Dying Citizen
by Victor Davis Hanson
The New York Times–bestselling historian explains the decline and fall of the once cherished idea of American citizenship.
“Victor Davis Hanson's book is not a complaint nor a polemic but rather a fine-grained diagnosis of a very serious disease...May this brilliant diagnosis lead us to a cure.”—Edward N. Luttwak, author of The Rise of China vs. the Logic of Strategy
For the Tree Hugger
Hurricane Lizards and Plastic Squid
by Thor Hanson
A beloved natural historian explores how climate change is driving evolution.
“Thor Hanson is a marvel whose enthusiasm for this planet is utterly contagious.” —Aimee Nezhukumatathil, New York Times bestselling author of World of Wonders
Jungle
by Patrick Roberts
From the age of dinosaurs to the first human cities, a groundbreaking new history of the planet that tropical forests made.
"Jungle is a bold, ambitious and truly wonderful history of the world that shows the vital importance of tropical forests to life on Earth."—Peter Wohlleben, author of, The Hidden Life of Trees
A Natural History of the Future
by Rob Dunn
A leading ecologist argues that if humankind is to survive on a fragile planet, we must understand and obey its iron laws.
A Natural History of the Future sets a new standard for understanding the diversity and destiny of life itself.
The Hydrogen Revolution
by Marco Alverà
An energy expert shows why hydrogen can fight climate change and become the fuel of the future.
It’s a hopeful reminder that despite the gloomy headlines about the fate of our planet, there’s still an opportunity to turn things around.
For the History Buff
Noble Ambitions
by Adrian Tinniswood
A rollicking tour of the English country home after World War II, when swinging London collided with aristocratic values.
“As this meticulously researched book reveals, not only was the country house alive and kicking, but it was at times quite literally a circus.”
—Dr. Martin Postle, Paul Mellon Centre for Studies in British Art
The Ottomans
by Marc David Baer
A major new history of the Ottoman dynasty, revealing a diverse empire that straddled East and West.
The Ottomans vividly reveals the dynasty’s full history and its enduring impact on Europe and the world.
The Gilded Page
by Mary Wellesley
A breathtaking journey into the hidden history of medieval manuscripts, from the Lindisfarne Gospels to the ornate Psalter of Henry VIII.
“Mary Wellesley is a born storyteller and The Gilded Page is as good as historical writing gets. This is a sensational debut by a wonderfully gifted historian.”
—Dan Jones, bestselling author of The Plantagenets and The Templars
The Last Emperor of Mexico
by Edward Shawcross
The operatic tragedy of Maximilian and Carlota, European aristocrats who stumbled into colonial power in Mexico—with bloody consequences.
“The story of Maximilian is one of the most compelling, absurd, cynical and revealing chapters in the history of Mexico and the nineteenth century Atlantic world.”—H.W. Brands, author of The General vs. the President
Firepower
by Paul Lockhart
How military technology has transformed the world.
Going beyond the battlefield, Firepower ultimately reveals how changes in weapons technology reshaped human history.
The Greeks
by Roderick Beaton
A sweeping history of the Greeks, from the Bronze Age to today.
The product of decades of research, this is the story of the Greeks and their global impact told as never before.
Making Darkness Light
by Joe Moshenska
An innovative and elegant new biography of John Milton from an acclaimed Oxford professor.
Making Darkness Light will change the way we think about Milton, the place of his writings in his life, and his life in history.
Hitler's American Gamble
by Brendan Simms
by Charlie Laderman
A riveting account of the five most crucial days in twentieth-century diplomatic history: from Pearl Harbor to Hitler’s declaration of war on the United States.
This book reveals how December 11, not Pearl Harbor, was the real watershed that created a world war and transformed international history.
For the Scientist
The End of Trauma
by George A. Bonanno
A top expert on human trauma argues that we vastly overestimate how common PTSD is and fail to recognize how resilient people really are.
"George Bonanno has done groundbreaking research on the psychology of resilience. I can’t think of a better time for his insights." Adam Grant, #1 New York Times bestselling author of Think Again and Option B
You Bet Your Life
by Paul A. Offit, MD
One of America’s top physicians traces the history of risk in medicine—with powerful lessons for today.
“Illuminating the Covid-19 pandemic and how we got to safe and effective vaccines so quickly, it is a timeless read for anyone interested in science, ethics, discovery and how we can better prevent the next pandemic.”—Chelsea Clinton, Vice Chair of the Clinton Foundation
Life Is Simple
by Johnjoe McFadden
A biologist argues that simplicity is the guiding principle of the universe.
“LIFE IS SIMPLE describes brilliantly the context in which William of Occam lived and worked, and the transforming effect that his simple-seeming doctrine has had on the development of our understanding of nature and the universe."—Philip Pullman, author of the His Dark Materials trilogy
Life as We Made It
by Beth Shapiro
From the first dog to the first beefalo, from farming to CRISPR, the human history of remaking nature.
If we have always been changing nature to help us survive and thrive, then we need to avoid naive arguments about how we might destroy it with our meddling, and instead ask how we can meddle better.
The Tailored Brain
by Emily Willingham
A candid and practical guide to the new frontier of brain customization.
Packed with real-life examples and checklists that allow readers to better understand their cognitive needs, this is the definitive guide to a better brain.