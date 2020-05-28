Basic Books Father’s Day Gift Guide
Need help finding a gift for Fathers’s Day? From the origin story of the NFL to the untold story of the missionaries who spied for the US during WWII, we have something for all the dads in our lives.
for the sports fan
The MVP Machine
by Ben Lindbergh
by Travis Sawchik
Move over, Moneyball—this New York Times bestseller examines major league baseball's next cutting-edge revolution: the high-tech quest to build better players.
“Read it, and you won't think about baseball in quite the same way again.”
—Nate Silver
The League
by John Eisenberg
The epic tale of the five owners who shepherded the NFL through its tumultuous early decades and built the most popular sport in America
“A deeply researched, surprise-on-every-page, and altogether marvelous new book.”
—Weekly Standard
The Language of the Game
by Laurent Dubois
Essential reading for soccer fans, a lively and lyrical guide to appreciating the drama of soccer
“Laurent Dubois is a fluent writer and very smart thinker who loves soccer as a game and understands it as more than just a game. As someone who is at home in many countries, he is the ideal guide to the world's most popular sport.”
—Simon Kuper, coauthor of Soccernomics
A Season in the Sun
by Randy Roberts
by Johnny Smith
The story of Mickey Mantle's magnificent 1956 season
“It is not hard to believe that if Mickey Mantle had been healthy and took better care of his body, he would probably be remembered as the best baseball player ever. This excellent book proves why.”
—Ken Burns
for the history buff
War Fever
by Randy Roberts
by Johnny Smith
A vivid portrait of the three men whose lives were forever changed by WWI-era Boston: baseball star Babe Ruth, symphony conductor Karl Muck, and Harvard Law student Charles Whittlesey.
“War Fever brilliantly weaves together the lives of three celebrities to tell the story of how the First World War reshaped America. Richly detailed and a pleasure to read.”
—Michael S. Neiberg, author of The Path to War
The Broken Heart of America
by Walter Johnson
A searing portrait of the racial dynamics that lie inescapably at the heart of our nation, told through the turbulent history of the city of St. Louis.
“This book is a magisterial history of the emergence and development of racial capitalism and the rise and decline of American empire examined through the lens of St. Louis. . . . Walter Johnson is one of our very few great US historians!”
—Cornel West
Blood Brothers
by Randy Roberts
by Johnny Smith
The first book to bring to life the influential friendship between Malcolm X and Muhammad Ali
“A rigorously researched book that gracefully pivots between the world of the ring and the racial politics of the early '60s.”
—New York Times Book Review
Heirs of an Honored Name
by Douglas R. Egerton
An enthralling chronicle of the American nineteenth century told through the unraveling of the nation's first political dynasty
“Douglas Egerton is one of the most versatile and accomplished historians of our time. Here he writes the saga of America's most extraordinary multi-generational political family.”
—David W. Blight, author of the Pulitzer prize-winning Frederick Douglass
Dreams of El Dorado
by H. W. Brands
This balanced, authoritative, and masterfully told account of the American West from a two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist sets a new standard as it sweeps from the California Gold Rush to the Texas Revolution and beyond.
“Epic in its scale, fearless in its scope, this is a bravura performance from one of our master historians.”
—Hampton Sides, bestselling author of Blood and Thunder
Walter Ralegh
by Alan Gallay
From a Bancroft Prize-winning historian, a biography of the famed poet, courtier, and colonizer, showing how he laid the foundations of the English Empire
“It is hard to know which is better: Sir Walter Ralegh as fascinating subject of global biography or Alan Gallay as gifted biographer. Together, they make for a a big, important, and gloriously good book about the nature of power in the early modern world.”
—Marcus Rediker, author of The Slave Ship
The Fortress
by Alexander Watson
A prizewinning historian tells the dramatic story of the siege that changed the course of the First World War
“Watson's splendid book combines great evocative power (and flashes of sharp humour) with the ethical authority of the best history writing.”
—Guardian (UK)
Hitler's First Hundred Days
by Peter Fritzsche
This unsettling and illuminating history reveals how Germany's fractured republic gave way to the Third Reich, from the formation of the Nazi party to the rise of Hitler.
“A dramatic retelling. . . . Fritzsche's skill is in finding a wide enough cast of Germans to give a sense not just of the faithful, but of the skeptics, the disbelieving and the defeated. . . . It is his capacity for turning the lens back onto the viewer that makes his work so profound and so convincing.”
—New York Times Book Review
The Second World Wars
by Victor Davis Hanson
A definitive account of World War II by America's preeminent military historian.
“The Second World Wars is an outstanding work of historical interpretation. . . . Magnificent.”
—National Review
Double Crossed
by Matthew Avery Sutton
The untold story of the Christian missionaries who played a crucial role in the allied victory in World War II
“Arresting and informative. . . . Double Crossed is a great read and a fresh, archive-intensive contribution to our understanding of American intelligence during World War II.”
—Washington Post
Bloodlands
by Timothy Snyder
From the bestselling author of On Tyranny comes the dramatic history of Hitler's and Stalin's wars against the civilians of Europe in World War II.
“A startling new interpretation of the period ... a stunning book.”
—David Denby, New Yorker
The Cold War
by Odd Arne Westad
The definitive history of the Cold War and its ongoing impact around the world
“A big, serious, and thoroughly intelligent study of the cold war.”
—New York Review of Books
Dominion
by Tom Holland
A "marvelous" (Economist) account of how the Christian Revolution forged the Western imagination
“A galloping tour of Christianity's influence across the last 2,000 years, with vivid vignettes scattered across the centuries, and a concluding argument the Christian faith . . . still shapes the way that even the most secular modern people think about the world.”
—Ross Douthat, New York Times
Endurance
by Alfred Lansing
Discover one of the greatest adventure stories of the modern age: the harrowing tale of British explorer Ernest Shackleton's 1914 attempt to reach the South Pole.
“One of the most gripping, suspenseful, intense stories anyone will ever read.”
—Chicago Tribune
Music
by Ted Gioia
“A dauntingly ambitious, obsessively researched” (Los Angeles Times) global history of music that reveals how songs have shifted societies and sparked revolution
“This book feels like the summation of a lifetime's avid musical exploration and reading. It has an epic sweep and passionate engagement with the topic that carries one along irresistibly.”
—Telegraph (UK)
Raising Empowered Daughters
by Mike Adamick
A fists-up handbook for helping dads help their daughters resist the patriarchy, written by popular feminist dad blogger Mike Adamick
“Raising Empowered Daughters is a leap into the expanse of change, a free fall into courageous conversation.”
—Mo Tester, host of Parenting is Political
