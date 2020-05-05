Basic Books WWII ebook Deals
In honor of the 75th anniversary of VE Day, Basic is featuring ebook deals on these classic WWII titles.
Check out the complete Hachette collection on Kindle, Nook, Kobo, and Apple Books. These deals only last May 4 to May 25.
Hitler
by Brendan Simms
From a prize-winning historian, the definitive biography of Adolph Hitler
Hitler offers a deeply learned and radically revisionist biography, arguing that the dictator's main strategic enemy, from the start of his political career in the 1920s, was not communism or the Soviet Union, but capitalism and the United States. Whereas most historians have argued that Hitler underestimated the American threat, Simms shows that Hitler embarked on a preemptive war with the United States precisely because he considered it such a potent adversary. The war against the Jews was driven both by his anxiety about combatting the supposed forces of international plutocracy and by a broader desire to maintain the domestic cohesion he thought necessary for survival on the international scene.
After the Reich
by Giles MacDonogh
The German War
by Nicholas Stargardt
An Iron Wind
by Peter Fritzsche
A vivid account of German-occupied Europe during World War II that reveals civilians' struggle to understand the terrifying chaos of war
In An Iron Wind, prize-winning historian Peter Fritzsche draws diaries, letters, and other first-person accounts to show how civilians in occupied Europe tried to make sense of World War II. As the Third Reich targeted Europe's Jews for deportation and death, confusion and mistrust reigned. What were Hitler's aims? Did Germany's rapid early victories mark the start of an enduring new era? Was collaboration or resistance the wisest response to occupation? How far should solidarity and empathy extend? And where was God? People desperately tried to understand the horrors around them, but the stories they told themselves often justified a selfish indifference to their neighbors' fates.
Piecing together the broken words of the war's witnesses and victims, Fritzsche offers a haunting picture of the most violent conflict in modern history.
