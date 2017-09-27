About Us

Seal Press was founded in 1976 and stands as one of the most enduring feminist publishing houses to emerge from the women’s press movement of the 1970s. What began as a letterpress in a Seattle garage has grown to an award-winning publishing house in New York and an imprint of Hachette, the third largest publisher in the world. Seal’s list is devoted to groundbreaking, boldly conceived books that inspire and challenge readers, lift up original voices, and imagine a better future. Publishing highlights include Ijeoma Oluo’s So You Want to Talk About Race, Julia Serano’s Whipping Girl, Michelle Tea’s Valencia, Minda Harts’s The Memo, and Susan Stryker’s Transgender History.

Lara Heimert

Publisher

phone: 212-364-0669

email: lara.heimert@hbgusa.com

 

Lara Heimert joined Basic Books in 2005. She has been publisher of Basic Books since 2012 and became Publisher of Seal Press in 2018. She holds a BA from Princeton University in English and Women’s Studies, and has published numerous prize-winning and New York Times bestselling titles. Highlights include Game of Queens: The Women Who Made Sixteenth-Century Europe by Sarah Gristwood, The Lost Art of Dress: The Women Who Once Made America Stylish by Linda Przybyszewski, and Goddess of Anarchy: The Life and Times of Lucy Parsons, American Radical by Jacqueline Jones.

Emi Ikkanda

Senior Editor

phone: 212-364-0666

email: emi.ikkanda@hbgusa.com

 

Emi Ikkanda joined Seal Press in 2019. She previously worked as an editor at Spiegel & Grau and at Henry Holt & Company. She acquires books on current and global affairs, social justice, race, feminism, history, space, tech, and science. Recent standout titles include Ellen Pao’s memoir of her Silicon Valley gender discrimination case, Reset, soon to be a Shonda Rhimes Netflix show; Carla Power’s yearlong journey through the Quran, If the Oceans Were Ink, a Pulitzer and National Book Award finalist; and Julia Angwin’s New York Times bestseller about online surveillance, Dragnet Nation.

Claire Potter

Senior Editor

phone: 212-364-0656

email: claire.potter@hbgusa.com

 

Claire Potter joined Basic Books in 2019 and primarily acquires women’s history and biography for Seal. Her forthcoming titles include works by Joanna Scutts, Catherine McCormack, and Leslie Brody. Previously, she was an associate editor at Crown Publishers, an imprint of Penguin Random House, which she joined in 2013. She has also worked at the Feminist Press, Guernica, and Words Without Borders, and is currently an editor at American Chordata.

Seal Press

1290 Avenue of the Americas

New York, NY 10104