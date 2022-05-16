Basic Books 2022 Father’s Day Reading List
Looking for the perfect gift for dad this Father’s Day? Find his next read with this curated Father’s Day list.
The League
by John Eisenberg
The epic tale of the five owners who shepherded the NFL through its tumultuous early decades and built the most popular sport in America.
"John Eisenberg tells the fascinating account of how five owners, including the Bears's George Halas, cut through their disputes and differences to work together to form the foundations of the league."—Chicago Tribune