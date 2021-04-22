Basic Books Earth Day Reading List
Take action this Earth Day with this must-have reading list from author and conservation biologist, Thor Hanson.
Buzz
by Thor Hanson
As seen on PBS’s American Spring LIVE, the award-winning author of The Triumph of Seeds and Feathers presents a natural and cultural history of bees: the buzzing wee beasties that make the world go round.
The Triumph of Seeds
by Thor Hanson
As seen on PBS’s American Spring LIVE, the award-winning author of Buzz and Feathers presents a natural and human history of seeds, the marvels of the plant kingdom.
Feathers
by Thor Hanson
As seen on PBS’s American Spring Live, one of America’s great nature-writers explores the magic and science of feathers
Hurricane Lizards and Plastic Squid
by Thor Hanson
A beloved natural historian explores how climate change is driving evolution.