Basic Books Graduation Reading List

Advice and inspiration for women of color seeking new heights of influence, from the “incredible” top Latinx advisor to President Obama (Jennifer Palmieri, author of Dear Madam President).

"In More Than Ready, Cecilia Muñoz poignantly captures the challenges that women of color face as they try to compete on an uneven playing field, coupled with uplifting advice from her experiences rising to the height of her profession. Cecilia gives us insight into the critical lessons that helped her realize she, and we, are more than ready. If only I could have read this book when I began my career."

—Valerie Jarrett, former Senior Adviser to president Barack Obama and author of FindingMy Voice