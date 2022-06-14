Basic Books Independence Day American History Reads
Happy Independence Day from Basic!
Read up on American History from founding fathers to today’s political climate.
The Third Reconstruction
by Peniel E. Joseph
One of our preeminent historians of race and democracy argues that the period since 2008 has marked nothing less than America’s Third Reconstruction
Unsettled Land
by Sam W. Haynes
A bold new history of the origins and aftermath of the Texas Revolution, revealing how Indians, Mexicans, and Americans battled for survival in one of the continent’s most diverse regions
Partisans
by Nicole Hemmer
A bold new history of modern conservatism that finds its origins in the populist right-wing politics of the 1990s
The Words That Made Us
by Akhil Reed Amar
A history of the American Constitution’s formative decades from a preeminent legal scholar
Dreams of El Dorado
by H. W. Brands
“Epic in its scale, fearless in its scope” (Hampton Sides), this masterfully told account of the American West from a two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist sets a new standard as it sweeps from the California Gold Rush and beyond
James Madison
by Jay Cost
An intellectual biography of James Madison, arguing that he invented American politics as we know it
Mutinous Women
by Joan DeJean
The secret history of the rebellious Frenchwomen who were exiled to colonial Louisiana and found power in the Mississippi Valley
A Girl Stands at the Door
by Rachel Devlin
A new history of school desegregation in America, revealing how girls and women led the fight for interracial education
Citizen Cash
by Michael Stewart Foley
A leading historian argues that Johnny Cash was the most important political artist of his time
1619
by James Horn
The essential history of the extraordinary year in which American democracy and American slavery emerged hand in hand in colonial Virginia
The Broken Heart of America
by Walter Johnson
A searing and "magisterial" (Cornel West) history of American racial exploitation and resistance, told through the turbulent past of the city of St. Louis
Vanguard
by Martha S. Jones
“An elegant and expansive history” (New York Times) of African American women’s pursuit of political power—and how it transformed America
The Sword and the Shield
by Peniel E. Joseph
This “landmark” (Ibram X. Kendi) dual biography of Malcolm X and Martin Luther King transforms our understanding of the twentieth century’s most iconic African American leaders
America for Americans
by Erika Lee
This definitive history of American xenophobia is "essential reading for anyone who wants to build a more inclusive society" (Ibram X. Kendi, New York Times-bestselling author of How to Be an Antiracist)
Political Junkies
by Claire Bond Potter
A wide-ranging history of seventy years of change in political media, and how it transformed — and fractured — American politics
America, Empire of Liberty
by David Reynolds
“The best one-volume history of the United States ever written” (Joseph J. Ellis), now updated to cover the Obama and Trump presidencies
To Make Men Free
by Heather Cox Richardson
“The most comprehensive account of the GOP and its competing impulses” (Los Angeles Times), now updated to cover the Trump presidency and its aftermath
The Ledger and the Chain
by Joshua D. Rothman
An award-winning historian reveals the harrowing forgotten story of America's internal slave trade—and its role in the making of America
Barrio America
by A. K. Sandoval-Strausz
The compelling history of how Latino immigrants revitalized the nation’s cities after decades of disinvestment and white flight