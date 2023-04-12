Father’s Day Reading List
For the #1 Sports Fan
“John Eisenberg tells the fascinating account of how five owners, including the Bears’s George Halas, cut through their disputes and differences to work together to form the foundations of the league.”—Chicago Tribune
The basis of the Netflix documentary BLOOD BROTHERS, the first book to bring to life the fateful friendship between Malcolm X and Muhammad Ali
“[An] absorbing and provocative new book… An engrossing and important book.”
—David Margolick, Wall Street Journal
“A convincing, and faith-restoring, case that genuine, unadulterated miracles can happen in baseball.”—WashingtonPost
For the Outdoorsmen
*A New York Times Editor’s Choice pick
*Shortlisted for the 2022 Pacific Northwest Book Awards
A beloved natural historian explores how climate change is driving evolution.
“Hanson is an affable guide and storyteller, with a knack for analogy, a sense of humor and the natural curiosity of a scientist.”—Jonathan Balcombe, The New York Times
A “fantastically informative” exploration of the hummingbird from an acclaimed natural history writer that is “exceedingly well-researched and packed with fascinating lore” (Wall Street Journal).
“Dunn combines an intense emotional response to the radiant appearance of each transfixing bird… [He] fuses vivid metaphor and close observation.”—New York Review of Books
For the History Buff
A riveting account of the five most crucial days in twentieth-century diplomatic history: from Pearl Harbor to Hitler’s declaration of war on the United States.
“An engaging and insightful account of the forces that shaped Hitler’s fateful decision.”—Wall Street Journal
How a notorious far right organization set the Republican Party on a long march toward extremism
“Illuminating…In addition to Dallek’s scrupulous research, he knows how to tell this story with a clarifying elegance and restraint.”—New York Times
Experience one of the greatest adventure stories of the modern age in this New York Times bestseller: the harrowing tale of British explorer Ernest Shackleton’s 1914 attempt to reach the South Pole.
“One of the most gripping, suspenseful, intense stories anyone will ever read.”—Chicago Tribune
A magisterial intellectual history of the last century of American conservatism.
“Mr. Continetti captures beautifully the ad hoc, rearguard nature of American conservatism.”—Wall Street Journal
A sweeping history of Irish emigration, arguing that the Irish exodus helped make the modern world
For the Policy Wonk
In this instant New York Times bestseller, America’s top historians set the record straight on the most pernicious myths about our nation’s past.
With Essays By
Akhil Reed Amar • Kathleen Belew • Carol Anderson • Kevin Kruse • Erika Lee • Daniel Immerwahr • Elizabeth Hinton • Naomi Oreskes • Erik M. Conway • Ari Kelman • Geraldo Cadava • David A. Bell • Joshua Zeitz • Sarah Churchwell • Michael Kazin • Karen L. Cox • Eric Rauchway • Glenda Gilmore • Natalia Mehlman Petrzela • Lawrence B. Glickman • Julian E. Zelizer
A history of how corporate innovation has shaped society, from ancient Rome to Silicon Valley
One of the country’s most astute legal scholars explains how American political culture disempowers ordinary citizens and makes the case for a reinvigorated democracy