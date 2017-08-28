Since its founding in 1950, Basic Books has shaped public debate by publishing award-winning books in history, science, sociology, psychology, politics, and current affairs. Basic's list of influential authors includes Stephon Alexander, Isaac Asimov, Edward Baptist, H.W. Brands, Zbigniew Brzezinski, Iris Chang, George Church, Niall Ferguson, Richard Feynman, Richard Florida, Martin Ford, Howard Gardner, Victor Davis Hanson, Jonathan Haidt, Judith Herman, Christopher Hitchens, Douglas Hofstadter, Leszek Kolakowski, Kevin Kruse, Lawrence Lessig, Claude Levi-Strauss, Alice Miller, Robert Nozick, Steven Pinker, Samantha Power, Diane Ravitch, Eugene Rogan, Thomas Sowell, Beverly Daniel Tatum, Eric Topol, Sherry Turkle, Timothy Snyder, Nicholas Stargardt, Michael Walzer, George Weigel, Bee Wilson, James Q. Wilson, Richard Wrangham, Irvin Yalom, and Shing-Tung Yau. Basic Books is an imprint of Perseus Books, a Hachette Book Group company.
The Half Has Never Been Told
A groundbreaking history demonstrating that America's economic supremacy was built on the backs of enslaved peopleWinner of the 2015 Avery O. Craven Prize from the…
The Happiness Hypothesis
"The most brilliant and lucid analysis of virtue and well-being in the entire literature of positive psychology. For the reader who seeks to understand happiness,…
The Jazz of Physics
A spectacular musical and scientific journey from the Bronx to the cosmic horizon that reveals the astonishing links between jazz, science, Einstein, and ColtraneMore than…
Why Are All the Black Kids Sitting Together in the Cafeteria?
The classic, New York Times-bestselling book on the psychology of racism that shows us how to talk about race in America. Walk into any racially…
Bloodlands
From the author of the international bestseller On Tyranny, the definitive history of Hitler’s and Stalin’s politics of mass killing, explaining why Ukraine has been at the center…
Consider the Fork
Award-winning food writer Bee Wilson's secret history of kitchens, showing how new technologies - from the fork to the microwave and beyond - have fundamentally…
The German War
A groundbreaking history of what drove the Germans to fight -- and keep fighting -- for a lost cause in World War IIIn The German…
The Boy Who Was Raised as a Dog
In this classic work of developmental psychology, renowned psychiatrist and the co-author of the #1 New York Times bestseller What Happened to You? reveals how trauma affects children—and outlines…
The Fall of the Ottomans
The thrilling and definitive history of World War I in the Middle East By 1914 the powers of Europe were sliding inexorably toward war, and…
Rise of the Robots
The New York Times-bestselling guide to how automation is changing the economy, undermining work, and reshaping our lives Winner of Best Business Book of the…
Coyote America
The New York Times best-selling account of how coyotes--long the target of an extermination policy--spread to every corner of the United States Finalist for thePEN/E.O. Wilson…
The Book of Why
A Turing Award-winning computer scientist and statistician shows how understanding causality has revolutionized science and will revolutionize artificial intelligence "Correlation is not causation." This mantra,…
How to Be a Stoic
A philosopher asks how ancient Stoicism can help us flourish today Whenever we worry about what to eat, how to love, or simply how to be…
Love and Math
An awesome, globe-spanning, and New York Times bestselling journey through the beauty and power of mathematics What if you had to take an art class…
The Rise of the Creative Class
World-renowned urbanist Richard Florida's bestselling classic on the transformation of our cities in the twenty-first century -- now updated with a new prefaceIn his modern…
Quantum Mechanics
From the bestselling author of The Theoretical Minimum, a DIY introduction to the math and science of quantum mechanics. First he taught you classical mechanics.…
Endurance
Experience one of the greatest adventure stories of the modern age in this New York Times bestseller: the harrowing tale of British explorer Ernest Shackleton's 1914…
The Republic of Plato
The definitive translation of Plato's Republic, the most influential text in the history of Western philosophy Long regarded as the most accurate rendering of Plato's…
Love's Executioner
In his classic, bestselling work, the masterful therapist and novelist Irvin Yalom describes his sometimes tragic, sometimes inspiring, and always absorbing encounters with patients In…
The Rape of Nanking
The New York Times bestselling account of one of history's most brutal -- and forgotten -- massacres, when the Japanese army destroyed China's capital city…
How to Listen to Jazz
A "radiantly accomplished" music scholar presents an accessible introduction to the art of listening to jazz (Wall Street Journal)In How to Listen to Jazz, award-winning…
Buzz
As seen on PBS's American Spring LIVE, the award-winning author of The Triumph of Seeds and Feathers presents a natural and cultural history of bees:…
The Second World Wars
A "breathtakingly magisterial" account of World War II by America's preeminent military historian (Wall Street Journal)World War II was the most lethal conflict in human…
Godel, Escher, Bach
Winner of the Pulitzer PrizeA metaphorical fugue on minds and machines in the spirit of Lewis Carroll Douglas Hofstadter's book is concerned directly with the…
The Social Transformation of American Medicine
Winner of the 1983 Pulitzer Prize and the Bancroft Prize in American History, this is a landmark history of how the entire American health care…
The Little Ice Age
Only in the last decade have climatologists developed an accurate picture of yearly climate conditions in historical times. This development confirmed a long-standing suspicion: that…
The Cold War
The definitive history of the Cold War and its impact around the world We tend to think of the Cold War as a bounded conflict:…
